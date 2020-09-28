 RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 116
GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 116

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene to discuss a variety of topics including:

• Reviewing WEEK 1 of the SEC football season.

• Previewing what could be an excellent WEEK 2 of SEC football season.

• The guys mock the Pac-12 and Big Ten (again) for their flip-flopping.

• Pondering changes in journalism. It's more about video now.

