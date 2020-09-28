RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 116

Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene to discuss a variety of topics including:

• Reviewing WEEK 1 of the SEC football season.

• Previewing what could be an excellent WEEK 2 of SEC football season.

• The guys mock the Pac-12 and Big Ten (again) for their flip-flopping.

• Pondering changes in journalism. It's more about video now.

