RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 123

Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com), Gabe DeArmond (PowerMizzou.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene to discuss a variety of topics including:

• Jay wishes he could grow facial hair. Gabe laughs.

• Jay solicits suggestions about what to tell his daughter's suitor.

• Jay's dad has his car "lemoned," so what did he do after that?

• Neal thinks Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK by himself. Does that seem strange to you?

• Were Zardo Zap and Officer Beeples the same person?

• Dave Chappelle suggests that we all give people more room for redemption.

• Neal says he's throttling down on Twitter ... again.

• How long will it be before we get back to "normal life" after vaccines take hold?

• What happened with this Clemson-FSU game being postponed?

• Gabe is very concerned about the logistics of a college basketball season in the COVID-19 era. Is this about health? No, it's not.

• The final stages of the SEC football season could be weird from a scheduling standpoint.

• Looking ahead to the next week in SEC football.

ALSO CHECK OUT ...• AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS, LLC. (www.acsllcms.com) at 662-601-4381* CATHEAD DISTILLERY, makers of fine vodka, gin, liqueur and now hand sanitizer! www.catheaddistillery.com* PINNACLE TRUST: www.pinntrust.com* JOHN EDWARDS of REGENCY TRAVEL: 901-494-3387 or jedwards@regencytravel.net or www.regencytravel.net