RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 127

Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com)and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene to discuss a variety of topics including:

• What's going on at Auburn? It's CHAOS!

• Is Lane Kiffin in play at Auburn? Should he be?

• Is Tennessee about to make a move on Jeremy Pruitt?

• Is Hugh Freeze coming back to the SEC?

• Are the days of 9-6 games long gone?

• Why even mess with a bowl game this year?

• We were wrong to think that simply playing the 70 SEC games was enough this season.

• The College Football Playoff is farcical this season. Has Ohio State done enough to attend this party?

• New ideas in journalism/media aren't universally adored.

• Please never refer to your empty liquor bottles as a "man down."

• Kane Wommack is the new head coach at South Alabama.

• Which player is most deserving of the Heisman Trophy?

• What would it take to get Gabe into a football jersey? Jay makes his case.

