GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 94
On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond discuss all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Quarantine drinking habits
-- Neal's sleepless nights
-- Can college football survive without crowds?
-- Maddie Tate's "prom" and why Jay needs to step up
-- Jay's dog loves his cone
-- iRacing and NBA2K
-- The tragic loss of Tavaris Jackson
-- Tiger Woods
-- 1994
-- Wilma or Betty? Who ya got?
-- Peloton
-- Much more