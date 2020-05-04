On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate take on all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Cathead Distillery's Majure Markow joins to discuss Cathead's return to the GPITS family, Cathead's making of hand sanitizer in light of the COVID-19 epidemic and their passion for their friends in the ailing restaurant business.

-- There are positive signs in our quest for sports' return.

-- Universities are discuss plans for an on-campus fall.

-- Jay and his wife are socially distancing cocktail hours.

-- How much of Quarantine Life is here forever?

-- Neal and Jay reminisce about their failed attempt to break into Angels Stadium in Anaheim.

-- Now's the time to drop big news