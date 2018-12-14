On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond gather to discuss a variety of topics, including the guys' Heisman Trophy ballots, Allen Greene's blaming of the media for the failed coup to fire Gus Malzahn, Peloton as a Christmas gift, Jay's dad's canceling of Christmas, Jay's upcoming trip to the retirement home, Hugh Freeze's move to Liberty and Freeze's fantastic quote about Jesus Christ and the handling of his junk.