On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate talk about a myriad of topics, including Neal's newfound love for the sidecar made with Cathead Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, parenting, Neal's favorite podcasts, how our jobs will change in the next five years, Neal's Bryce Harper obsession, the death of Baseball Tonight, soccer mom season and more. Also, Gabe DeArmond joins briefly to talk about Missouri's NCAA penalties.