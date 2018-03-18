OXFORD | Ole Miss was without shortstop Grae Kessinger during Sunday’s win over Tennessee, and that might be the case for at least some of this coming week, as well.

Kessinger’s hamstring tightened up during the seventh inning on Saturday, and he left the game. There was still some pain when he tried to be active on it after the game Saturday and before the game Sunday, resulting in the inactive designation.

"His strength is there which is good," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "We thought before he really tested it that he was going to play. I say that with the feeling that it won't be long. We'll see on Tuesday, but there's a better chance for the weekend."

Ole Miss hosts New Orleans on Tuesday and then plays at Texas A&M Thursday to Saturday.

The sophomore started the first 20 games at shortstop this season and is hitting .375 in 80 at-bats. Kessinger has a .970 OPS and was tied for the team lead with 41 total bases entering Sunday.

Kessinger had six hits in the two games against Tennessee.

Freshman Anthony Servideo started in Kessinger’s place on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a single. He committed an error in the second inning, but a 5-4-3 double play stranded the runner and ended the inning.

"He's the shortstop of the future, so there are no reservations," Bianco said. "It's a bigger blow because of what Grae brings, not that Anthony can't play shortstop. But you're talking about a leading hitter and played outstanding defense. We need him back as quickly as possible."