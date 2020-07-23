RebelGrove - Greatest Pod In The South, presented by ACS, LLC, Episode 107

On this episode of GPITS, presented by ACS, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond convene to discuss the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Gabe's close call with COVID-19

-- Jay's trip to Gatlinburg

-- Who's eating in restaurants these days?

-- Campbell McCready's sophomore year just went remote

-- Will Gabe travel to visit his oldest son?

-- Can one go to the gym safely these days?

-- Is media actually cheering for no football this fall? Hint: Dan Wolken is.

-- Neal quit Twitter. IS THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?

-- Patrick Mahomes' safety is paramount

-- Does anyone really care about your opinion on social media?

-- Gannett is awful

-- More