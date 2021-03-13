RebelGrove - Gunnar Hoglund dominates in first Friday night outing

OXFORD | Mike Bianco had already decided he was switching things around.

His rotation to start the season was Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and Derek Diamond, a left-hander in Nikhazy and two right-handers to close the weekend.

It had been that way since the start of 2020, but Hoglund and Diamond share some similarities, so the Ole Miss head coach planned to mix it up and move Nikhazy to the middle of the rotation, breaking up the two right-handers and putting a different style on Saturdays.

Then, the idea became more of a necessity. Nikhazy is out at least one week with an injured pectoralis minor, a grade 2 strain to the muscle that connects the chest and the shoulder.

Nikhazy's lack of availability was another reason to shift Hoglund to weekend openers, since he's the most experienced option. Diamond will stay on Sundays, and Drew McDaniel will take the ball in Nikhazy's place today at 1:30 when Ole Miss tries to clinch its series with ULM. The No. 4 Rebels (12-2) won 10-1 on Friday.

"Best-laid plans, so now we just have three right-handers in a row," Bianco chuckled and said following the game Friday.

Nikhazy will occupy McDaniel's day-two spot when he's able to return, and Hoglund dazzled in his first opportunity as the head of the pitching staff.

The junior struck out 14 in six innings, including the first eight outs of the game. A routine ground out with two outs in the third was the first defensive assist for the Rebels.

Hoglund struck out at least one batter each inning and two in his final frame of the night. He was efficient, throwing 88 pitches and scattering two hits and a walk. The Rebels led 10-0 by the top of the seventh so there wasn't a reason to stretch Hoglund's night.

"Everything worked and I was able to mix my pitches really well," Hoglund said. "My slider was in the zone and I could locate it down and away for strikeouts."

Hoglund's fastball is more of a weapon than past seasons, maxing in the mid 90s. He was 95 MPH as late as the fourth inning, and he is more willing to pitch off the plate versus earlier in his career. The less-experienced Hoglund would catch the middle of the strike zone when behind in the count, keeping walk numbers down but giving hittable pitches in plus counts.

Now, the fastball is a plus weapon and the slider decides if it's a good or a great outing. Adapted from a loopier breaking ball when Hoglund was a freshman, he's still perfecting the sharper option, throwing it for strikes and also spiking it with two strikes.

"The slider was really special for him," Bianco said. "The late break and they couldn't pick it up. It's devastating. The spin and so tight and he's throwing it in the mid 80s."



Ole Miss built a five-run lead by the third inning. Tim Elko hit a grand slam for the major blow as part of his five-RBI night. Elko has six home runs in the last seven games. He was the national player of the week by multiple outlets last week.

Peyton Chatagnier, in his first game back from a hamstring injury, had three hits and looked 100 percent moving around. Bianco pulled him late in the game since the outcome was decided. He's healthy and will start again today.

Kevin Graham and Hayden Dunhurst also hit home runs. Graham and Jacob Gonzalez had three hits apiece.