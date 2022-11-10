It's a star-studded pack of guests joining Neal McCready for this edition of Hand-Raise Guys, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.

Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution leads off with an electric segment, giving his thoughts on Georgia, Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, Auburn, Arkansas, Sam Pittman, Mississippi State, Mike Leach, the College Football Playoff, Greg Sankey and so much more.

Ryan Brown of The Next Round joins to preview Alabama-Ole Miss and discuss the rumors on the Plains regarding Kiffin, Hugh Freeze and more. Why does Alabama struggle so much on the road? Can Ole Miss pull off the upset? Might Arkansas make Saturday even more dramatic?

Parker Fleming of BetUS College Football on YouTube and the Purple Theory Podcast joins to discuss his statistical analyses he posts each week on Twitter (@statsowar), breaks down LSU-Arkansas and Alabama-Ole Miss and then gives his thoughts on the huge Big 12 game Saturday between TCU and Texas.

Finally, Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz joins for his weekly preview of the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL. Mintz has some strong thoughts on the games in Fayetteville, Oxford, New Orleans, Eugene and elsewhere, and he's got his eyes on a handful of Sunday games around the professional ranks.