OXFORD — Ironically, Tre Harris first started thinking about playing in the Southeastern Conference during a game in Starkville, Miss.

Harris, then a wide receiver at Louisiana Tech, opened the 2021 season at Mississippi State. His Bulldogs lost, 35-34, but by the end of that afternoon at Scott Field, the winds of change were blowing.

“That was eye-opening,” Harris said. “Hearing all those cowbells, it was crazy. I knew from that point on, ‘Yeah, I have to be (in the SEC). I have to.’ I knew I had to get to to the SEC at some point. They were playing a non-conference team. I knew once they got to conference play, it was probably twice as loud and the atmosphere is twice better.”

Almost two years later, Harris is preparing for another opener in an SEC stadium. This time, Harris will be in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, likely as a key part of Ole Miss’ offense as the Rebels take on Mercer.

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior from Lafayette, La., started 21 games at Louisiana Tech. Last season, Harris earned first-team All-Conference USA honors after accumulating 935 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He transferred to Ole Miss in January and his stock inside the Rebels’ program has increased ever since. Insiders love Harris’ work ethic and seriousness, traits he has relied on as he makes the adjustment to a new program.

“That’s exactly what I transferred for,” Harris said. “Whenever you come into the SEC, you come here to play. It’s strictly business. I feel like this year I’ve grown into my body even more. I’ve matured even more. I’m just able to really lock in and I think this year is going to be my best year yet.

“I wanted to play against better competition. That was the biggest thing. I know scouts are looking at that. They’re going to look at who you are playing against. Two, I wanted to go somewhere where they had an experienced quarterback, a quarterback who is going into his second or third year in the offense and is really starting to know the offense and see the checks and see things even clearer. That’s exactly what we’ve got going here, especially with Jaxson (Dart). Thirdly, I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I could be a guy. I knew coming in that (former Ole Miss wide receivers) Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo were going to the draft and I knew here, they were going to have spots open and the SEC is exactly where I wanted to be. Those three things were big things for me to even enter the portal.”

Harris chose Louisiana Tech over ULL after his career at Comeaux High School. His body and his game developed in Ruston and games like the one against Mississippi State made him believe he could thrive at the Power-5 level.

“I wouldn’t say I was a late-bloomer, but I’d definitely say I got bigger as I got older in college,” Harris said. “I guess you could say I’m getting my man-body. I’m at 208-210 now.”

Then there are resources. Harris was sitting in the newly-refurbished Manning Center as he granted the interview for this story. He noted that he’d already benefited from a nutritionist, an indoor facility, multiple cold tubs and more, resources not available to him at Louisiana Tech.

“On top of that, you have so much staff and support here,” Harris said. “It’s not that there isn’t support staff at Louisiana Tech, it’s just that there’s not as much as there is here. You have a lot of guys pouring into you. Having those resources can definitely raise your game and take your game to another level.”

Harris and freshman Ayden Williams have made waves in the early days of preseason camp. Memphis transfer portal tight end Caden Prieskorn appears to be emerging as a major target. The Rebels have an experienced offensive line, a deep quarterback run led by Dart and arguably the nation’s top running back, Quinshon Judkins. If Ole Miss gets strong wide receiver play, the offense figures to be elite.

“We’ve got Quinshon, the best back in college,” Harris said. “Just with him, before I even got here, I knew he was going to be a key piece for me. He’s going to be able to get me a lot of one-on-ones because everybody is going to be focused on him, especially after the great year he just had. Our offense is going to go fast, like we always have. We want to score from far. That’s everything a receiver is looking for. …I feel like, one-on-one, nobody can cover me and nobody can stick with me. Having those one-on-ones on a consistent basis is going to make our offense even better than it was last year.”

Harris said he’s focusing this season on doing damage after the catch.

“I feel like that’s what separates a good from a great receiver — being able to do something with the ball once it touches your hands,” Harris said. “That’s what guys are looking for in the league — guys who can make something out of nothing. I feel like I can definitely do that.”

Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 2.