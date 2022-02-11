Hayden Dunhurst's presence should assist Ole Miss' retooled pitching staff

OXFORD | Ole Miss is going with Derek Diamond and experience on opening day, but beyond that the Rebels are shifting pitchers into new roles and working in new faces.

The Rebels have just two pitchers with SEC regular season starting experience in Diamond and Drew McDaniel and must replace 51 percent of their total innings from last season including 56 percent of their SEC innings.

Mike Bianco believes in many of his pieces, as transfers Jack Washburn (Oregon State) and John Gaddis (TAMU-CC) are expected to provide immediate experienced help along with several returners taking on bigger roles. Brandon Johnson, Jack Dougherty and Drew McDaniel headline that group.

But the other tool in this hopeful reload is the other side of the battery, where Ole Miss has Hayden Dunhurst to help and lead a reworked pitching staff.

“It’s hard to quantify, but there’s no doubt it’s a big deal,” Bianco said of Dunhurst. “Arguably the best catcher we’ve ever had behind the plate and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had some really good guys back there.

“The way he handles pitchers and defends the run game and receives and keeps balls in the strike zone, make pitches that are close looks good. He’s terrific and he’s going to catch in the Big Leagues. If I were a pitcher I’d like to pitch to him.”

The preseason All-SEC selection won the Rawlings Gold Glove a year ago as the best defensive catcher in the country and played for Team USA before a lingering thumb injury required surgery. The operation was in July, and he missed a large portion of fall practice but is 100 percent.

The thumb being healed also helps Dunhurst’s performance. He played with the ailment and pain all of the season but still started 58 of 67 games. Bianco hopes to use Calvin Harris and Knox Loposer more this season. Harris should also see time at first base or corner outfield.

“Being out with my thumb most of the fall, I can see we have more depth than last year,” Dunhurst said. “Maybe we don’t have the top-talent arms, but we have more depth and guys who can be good competitors and compete and work their butts off and I’m excited to see that.”

With Doug Nikhazy, Taylor Broadway and Gunnar Hoglund no longer around, Dunhurst’s task is figuring out each pitcher and what he needs during games. It’s the mental part of his work that should help the Rebels beyond his physical skills.

And that work started from day one, even before Dunhurst was active in intrasquads and practices during the fall.

“All the guys are different with how you deal with them and how they go through adversity on the mound,” Dunhurst said. “How to treat them when you go out there to talk to them and build relationships with them. It’s a key factor no one thinks about, and I’ve been improving on it. I’ve learned a lot of the new guys and their strategies.”