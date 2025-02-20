Hayden Federico off to a hot start in his collegiate career for Rebels

Hayden Federico didn’t waste any time making an impact for Ole Miss.

The switch-hitting freshman is just two games into his college career, and while the scouting report dance between player and opposition will play out over the course of the coming weeks, he’s shown quite well in limited sample size.

Federico, son of ULM head baseball coach Michael Federico, is 4-for-6 on the young season with three runs scored, two RBIs, a double and early flashes on defense.

He started against then-No. 15 Clemson on Sunday for his debut and had three hits including a single on his third collegiate pitch to start a three-run inning. He advanced runners on both of his outs.

Federico entered in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Arkansas State. He reached base on a hit by pitch as a pinch hitter and then singled two innings later.

In the 10th inning, Luke Hill threw to the left field side of second base to start a double play attempt. Federico snagged it and made the turn to end the inning. Judd Utermark hit the walk-off home run minutes later.

Federico was the No. 177 prospect nationally out of West Monroe (Louisiana) High School, where he was also the starting quarterback and valedictorian.

Michael Federico is in his eighth season as ULM’s head coach.

Ole Miss (3-1) hosts Eastern Kentucky for a three-game set starting Friday at 4 p.m.