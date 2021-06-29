Heath commits to Ole Miss, adding another weapon to 2022 class
Legacy (Texas) tight end Kyirin Heath visited Oxford for an unofficial visit a few weeks ago to meet new tight ends coach John David Baker in person and to see the town of Oxford and campus for the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news