Editor's Note: RebelGrove.com is publishing a series of letters that allow Ole Miss baseball fans to see some of the newcomers from the the No. 2 signing class nationally through the eyes of the selected players’ parents. For each entry, we conduct an interview and help a parent form a letter to his or her son, offering memories, accomplishments, advice and a look to the future.

Dear Hayden,

I don’t know where in the stadium I will be this weekend, but you’ll know I'll be there. I’ve spent your whole life coaching you, sharing the dugout with you and watching you grow as a player and as a person. But you’re beyond that now, beyond the five years of high school baseball with me in the dugout with you You’ve accomplished your goals and your dreams and set new ones. And when you take the field, I know you’ll be a little nervous those first pitches, but I also know you’ll calm down. You’ve always been a calming influence and a steady player when the lights come on.

I’ll probably be away from everyone at the beginning. I like to walk and stand and talk with other parents, and I’m not big on sitting still. But I believe in you, the work you’ve put in, the way you’ve conducted yourself and the player and person you’ve become.

I think back to our time together, the way I always wanted you to hit left-handed. In case you were as slow as me, I thought being a little closer to first base might help you out. To the hours when you were seven years old and you trusted me to teach you to switch hit. We eventually let that go years later, but it’s another point in time I remember. The summers playing the game were always so special and seeing you shine throughout high school. The way you became a little more vocal and helped lead your team to the state championship as a junior. The night before the final game you were confident and not nervous. I remember how you believed in your teammates and how you knew you were all in it together.

You handled the accolades and achievements with humility. Every parent says it, but you want your kid to do better than you did and for your kid to maximize his ability. There were wow moments as you moved up rankings and eventually were named the No. 1 catcher nationally in your class, but you were never satisfied. You kept working just as hard as when you weren’t near the top of those lists.

And last summer you showed a maturity and a commitment that I don’t think I could have done at your age. You took in all the information about the MLB Draft and made the decision that was right for you. You listened to Mike Bianco as he gave you his presentation for why college makes sense, and you used your adviser and other contacts to understand the realities of all sides. And I told you the entire time it was your decision. You set your number and stuck to it. I told you to make your decision and to never look back. That’s what you did because your Mama raised you right.

