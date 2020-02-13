Next up is Jason Sammons writing to his son, Cade, who will see time in the outfield this weekend against Louisville and was one of the top offensive players in the fall.

Editor's Note: RebelGrove.com is publishing a series of letters that allow Ole Miss baseball fans to see some of the newcomers from the the No. 2 signing class nationally through the eyes of the selected players’ parents. For each entry, we conduct an interview and help a parent form a letter to his or her son, offering memories, accomplishments, advice and a look to the future.

Dear Cade,

We’ve been to a lot of ballparks. The summers and vacations spent around the country in an attempt to hit every Major League Stadium with your brothers. We’re four short, but hopefully there’s time for Detroit, Miami, Minnesota and Toronto. But that can wait. We’re days away from a new ballpark experience and one that will undoubtedly be my favorite: watching you at Swayze Field.

You’ve always been a driven kid, and I could tell you were interested in doing your best and competing at an early age. I remember vividly the first time I ever threw a ball to you when you had a bat. It was a Wiffle ball with one of those big, fat bats, and you took a swing at one of the underhanded pitches and hit it over the fence in the backyard. There was something to you, even at three years old.

It’s always been about your legs and speed for you, and you were very fast, even back then. You’ve seen the pictures of you running while your brother was on his four-wheeler Power Wheels, and you’re chasing and jumping and running by him. That’s what I remember, and that’s what got you noticed.

I worry about you and I believe in you. We’ve had our scares and I’ve watched you bounce back with determination and your resolve. I know you wanted to play football your senior year, but we all agreed it wasn’t the right decision after those two concussions close together several years earlier. After the first one, none of us really realized what happened, but the second one was scary, and you had a headache for days, so we knew you had to sit out and not play any longer. You stuck to your baseball and your other activities and have such a joy for the things you like to do.

You kept a great attitude in the fall when you got hurt. You handled it better than I did. I was pretty upset about it, worried the meniscus wouldn’t heal the way we needed, especially with how your legs are your tool. It’s a credit to the training staff. You were discouraged, and you were playing so well, but you recovered and have picked it back up this spring. You handled it perfectly.

I never thought we’d be here because we just wanted you to live your life and enjoy your sports and activities without pressure, but I wished it for you because you wanted it. So much of this is being at the right place at the right time and having a trait that gets noticed by someone. Maybe it’s all been in the cards for a while. Your mom still has that picture of you and coach Bianco from you were 12 years old at baseball camp. You always wanted to play in the SEC, wanted to see if you could do it. I admire your toughness and how no one ever has to push you. You want it. You work for it.