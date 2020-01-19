Henderson down to three schools after Ole Miss visit
Memphis (MUS), Tenn., offensive lineman Marcus Henderson left Ole Miss late Sunday morning with plenty to think about. Henderson, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, is being looked at as a tight end and/or d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news