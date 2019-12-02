Salary/Buyout: $950,000 salary/$1.5 million buyout

Why it makes sense: Kiffin, 44, has head coaching experience in the NFL (Oakland Raiders), SEC (Tennessee), Pac 12 (USC) and now at FAU. He was 28-15 at Southern Cal after taking over a program that was ineligible for postseason play, but was fired five games into his fourth season. He rehabbed his reputation at Alabama as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and is 25-13 at FAU and has the Owls headed to the Conference USA title game for the second time in three seasons. He's a splash. He'd draw national media attention and sell tickets. He's an elite recruiter. He'd put Ole Miss back on the radar.

Why it doesn't make sense: Kiffin would put Ole Miss back on the radar. He's brash, though he's dialed it down over the past couple of years. He is a serious contender at Arkansas, so it might be too late to truly get in on him. He's a risk, certainly, but it appears he's a risk someone in the SEC is willing to take.