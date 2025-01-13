How did Ole Miss alumni do during wild card weekend?

Ole Miss has 10 former players on NFL playoff teams participating in wild card weekend. Five of the six games are done, and while the Rams and Vikings conclude the opening round on Monday night, Ole Miss doesn't have an alumnus in that game. Let's take a look at how each former Rebel did in his respective game.

Laremy Tunsil, Offensive Tackle - Texans

Houston routed the Chargers, 32-12, during the first round of the playoffs, advancing to face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. Laremy Tunsil is Ole Miss' only Pro Bowler this season; it's his fifth Pro Bowl selection. Tunsil played all 73 offensive snaps for the Texas at left tackle in the win over the Chargers. He had the team's highest pass blocking score, per PFF, at 79.3, and he allowed one pressure in 43 pass block snaps with no hits on the quarterback and no sacks.

Deane Leonard, Defensive Back - Chargers

Deane Leonard played 17 of the Chargers' 73 defensive snaps -- all at cornerback -- during the loss to the Texans. He was the Chargers' highest graded cornerback, per PFF, and he allowed one catch for 12 yards and also had an interception. He also had one tackle. Leonard has played in seven games on defense this season, with six of the seven coming since week 12. Leonard has 207 special teams snaps this season.

Dawson Knox, Tight End - Bills

Dawson Knox had two catches for 38 yards on three targets in the Bills' 31-7 blowout of the Broncos. Buffalo hosts Baltimore in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Denver scored on its first drive, and Buffalo pitched a shutout from there. Knox had 22 catches on 33 targets for 311 yards in the regular season, catching a pass in all but two games on the season. He's seven catches away from 200 for his career and has 23 career touchdowns.

DJ Jones, Defensive Line - Broncos

DJ Jones had his best game of the season in the loss to the Bills. The defensive lineman had seven total tackles including five solos to go with a sack and one stuff. Jones has played in every game this season and has 42 tackles on the year to go with one fumble recovery.

AJ Brown, Wide Receiver - Eagles

AJ Brown had one catch on three targets for 10 yards in the 22-10 Eagles win over the Packers. Philadelphia now hosts the winner of the Vikings and Rams in round two. Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He's gone over 1,000 yards receiving in five of his six seasons.

Tavius Robinson, Defensive End - Ravens

Tavius Robinson played 20 defensive snaps in the Baltimore, 28-14, win over Pittsburgh. He had one quarterback hurry and one tackle. In two coverage snaps, he gave up a catch for 21 yards. Robinson has played in every game this season and over 500 total defensive snaps. He has four sacks and has missed only one tackle on the season.

Mark Robinson, Linebacker - Steelers

Mark Robinson played five defensive snaps for the Steelers in the loss to the Ravens on Saturday. He's played in four games and 13 total snaps at linebacker this season. He played 173 snaps a year ago for the Steelers. He's played specials teams every game this season and only has one missed tackle.

Malik Heath, Wide Receiver - Packers

Malik Heath had four targets without a catch in the loss to the Eagles on Sunday. During the regular season, Heath played in 13 games and had 10 catches out of 13 targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He's also played 59 special teams snaps this season.