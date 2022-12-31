Ole Miss signed one of the top portal classes in the country for this season, as Lane Kiffin picked up the "Portal King" moniker following the addition of players from other Power Five programs. The Rebels went 8-5 following a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and again are expected to have one of the larger portal classes nationally. Let's review how each portal addition played in 2022. Ole Miss currently has five portal commitments for next season -- defensive lineman Josh Harris (NC State), linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (UCF), kicker Caden Davis (Texas A&M), wide receiver Chris Marshall (Texas A&M) and wide receiver Tre Harris (Louisiana Tech).

ULYSSES BENTLEY IV - RUNNING BACK

Ulysses Bentley transferred from SMU to be a change of pace back and do damage in open space, but his initial season in Oxford was hampered by injury and the competition at the position. While Quinshon Judkins led the SEC in rushing and Zach Evans flirted with the 1,000-yard mark, Bentley had 16 carries for 73 yards and four touchdowns. He had rushes in five games but only twice did he run the ball more than two times -- eight for 27 against Georgia Tech and four for 43 against Central Arkansas. A wrist injury affected the early part of his season, and carries diminished after that. Bentley is back next season for the Rebels and has opportunity with Evans' departure.

MASON BROOKS - OFFENSIVE LINE

Mason Brooks transferred out of Western Kentucky expecting to be Ole Miss' right tackle, but as two redshirt freshmen took over the tackle spots, and the Rebels shuffled players to the interior, Brooks didn't see the field much in his final year of eligibility. Brooks played 113 snaps in 2022 but only 11 combined offensive snaps after the fourth week of the season. He played more than 2,000 snaps in his four years at Western Kentucky.

TROY BROWN - LINEBACKER

Ole Miss hit on linebacker transfers for the second year in a row. A season after Chance Campbell impressed in the middle of the field, Troy Brown came from Central Michigan and elevated the Ole Miss defense. He had 93 tackles and a forced fumble during his one season in Oxford. He was the Rebels' leading tackler and had 17 more stops than the next closest teammate -- a PFF stat that measures "a failure for the offense." Brown played through a shoulder injury for a large portion of the season and was a key hit for the Rebels out of the portal.

KHARI COLEMAN - LINEBACKER

Khari Coleman was a quality defender for Ole Miss and has eligibility remaining. His best game was week one against Troy when he had two sacks and six tackles but was productive throughout the year. He missed time early in the season with an injury. Coleman missed 11 tackles, so that number needs to improve. He's a quality defensive addition and should factor in next season.

JONATHAN CRUZ - PLACEKICKER

Jonathan Cruz was simply a home run for Ole Miss at kicker this season. With Caden Costa suspended for the year by the NCAA, Cruz came over from Charlotte for his final collegiate year and did a great job for the Rebels. Cruz was 15-for-17 on field goals for the season, with a miss against Georgia Tech and a miss against Arkansas. He made multiple field goals in five different games and three against Mississippi State. His only extra point miss was in the bowl game. Costa is back next season for the Rebels.

JAXSON DART - QUARTERBACK

Jaxson Dart beat out Luke Altmyer for the starting quarterback job and had a quality first season in Oxford. He took on the leadership role early and was a hell of a gamer throughout the year. The USC transfer completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 614 yards and a touchdown. Dart made expected errors for a quarterback in his first year as a full-time starter, but the leadership and talent are there. He needs to continue to improve decision making, but there's no reason to expect differently for 2023. The question in the quarterback room is the backup spot. Altmyer is now at Illinois, and Kinkead Dent participated in senior night.

ZACH EVANS - RUNNING BACK

Zach Evans was completely as advertised coming over from TCU. Ole Miss wanted the incredibly talented back out of high school but ended up with him two years later. Evans declared for the NFL Draft after rushing for 936 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He missed one full game with an injury and was limited in others. Evans averaged 6.5 yards per carry and was excellent as a one-two punch with Judkins. He also handled Judkins' emergence professionally and was a good solider in Oxford. Evans will make an NFL roster and certainly has the skill set for the next level.

MALIK HEATH - WIDE RECEIVER

Malik Heath exceeded expectations and was a productive receiver and a team leader during his one season of action in Oxford after transferring from Mississippi State. Heath had 60 catches for 971 yards and six touchdowns. He went over the 100-yard mark five times including three of his final four games. He was the epitome of a quality transfer. Heath led Ole Miss in catches and yards. Heath had 749 yards combined in his two seasons as a Bulldog after transferring to State from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

JARED IVEY - DEFENSIVE LINE

After having 32 tackles over two seasons at Georgia Tech, Ivey put up 37 tackles and five sacks this season for the Rebels. He had 30 pressures after 27 the past two seasons combined. Ivey has two years of eligibility remaining if you count the COVID season. The 30 pressures are the third most on the team behind Tavius Robinson and Cedric Johnson.

DASHAUN JERKINS - DEFENSIVE BACK

Dashaun Jerkins led Vanderbilt in interceptions in 2021 but played only 41 total snaps for the Rebels and all those came against Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech. He had one tackle and defended two passes -- resulting in one catch and one interception.He has a year of eligibility remaining.

JJ PEGUES - DEFENSIVE LINE

After playing defensive line and tight end during his two seasons at Auburn, Oxford native JJ Pegues transferred home and was a consistent presence on the Ole Miss front. He had 26 tackles and three sacks among 27 total quarterback pressures. Pegues played 440 snaps -- 30 more than the next closest interior lineman, KD Hill. PFF College gave him 70 scores for defense and run defense which are quality grades, but his tackling grade was 35 because of missing tackles 23 percent of the time. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

JAYLON ROBNSON - WIDE RECEIVER

Jaylon Robinson came over from UCF with the expectation to be a front line receiver, but he was slowed by injury and then never broke into the rotation. He played in eight games with five catches for 29 yards and four rushes for 27 yards. He had nine targets on the season. He played the sixth-most snaps of Ole Miss' receivers and more than 12 snaps in a game only twice, the first two games of the season. Robinson is back in 2023 for his final year of eligibility.



LARDARIUS TENNISON - DEFENSIVE BACK

Ladarius Tennison finished seventh on the team in tackles, playing the fifth-most snaps (474) out of the safeties on the roster. He made 54 tackles and had a sack and a forced fumble. The snaps were more than his two years at Auburn combined. Tennison, ever physical, played nearly 150 of his snaps in the box and was as billed as a good run defender from his safety position, though point of contact didn't always equal a stop. Receivers caught 18 of 25 targets with Tennison in coverage. He had a missed tackle percentage of nearly 20 for the season. Tennison has two years of eligibility remaining.

MICHAEL TRIGG - TIGHT END

Michael Trigg has all the ability in the world but it didn't translate to consistent on-the-field performance. There were flashes, but it was a disappointing year for the USC transfer. He caught 17 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Trigg broke his collarbone and missed four weeks with the injury. He was a healthy scratch the final two games of the regular season. Trigg played 29 snaps against Texas Tech and didn't have an official catch. He caught a pass but was flagged for being illegally downfield. Trigg has two years of eligibility remaining.

DAYTON WADE - WIDE RECEIVER

Dayton Wade was a valuable piece for Ole Miss this season after transferring from Western Kentucky. Wade was the Rebels' fourth receiver most of the year, but his usage picked up late in the season. Wade played 25 snaps or fewer in every game but one the first eight weeks -- including single digits in three games -- but then played 83, 80, 88, 78 and 51 snaps in the final five games. The Rebels played without a tight end a good bit late in the year, and Wade was the extra player most of that time, finishing the season with 27 catches, 309 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 78 on nine carries. Wade has a year of eligibility remaining.

JORDAN WATKINS - WIDE RECEIVER

Jordan Watkins had a solid tenure at Louisville and was Ole Miss' best slot receiver in 2022, giving Jaxson Dart a viable No. 3 option behind Jonathan Mingo and Heath. He had 40 catches for 449 yards and a couple touchdowns. Ole Miss targeted Watkins 54 times and he had only one drop all season, playing 81 percent of the Rebels' offensive snaps. Watkins had a season-high eight catches against Mississippi State and a season high 117 yards against Vanderbilt. He has two years of eligibility remaining, including the COVID year.

ISHEEM YOUNG - DEFENSIVE BACK