Ole Miss reports to preseason camp today, and the media will get their look at the Rebels on Wednesday. The season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman, and Ole Miss a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.

Led by a third-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a talented group of receivers, the Rebels are expected to be one of the league's top offenses.

But where does that experience come from? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.