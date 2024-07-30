How experienced is the Ole Miss offense?
Ole Miss reports to preseason camp today, and the media will get their look at the Rebels on Wednesday. The season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman, and Ole Miss a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.
Led by a third-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a talented group of receivers, the Rebels are expected to be one of the league's top offenses.
But where does that experience come from? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Jaxson Dart
|
Senior
|
2,241
|
Walker Howard
|
Sophomore
|
36
|
Austin Simmons
|
Freshman
|
1
|
AJ Maddox
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Total:
|
N/A
|
2,278
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Henry Parrish
|
Senior
|
1,179
|
Logan Diggs
|
Senior
|
785
|
Ulysses Bentley
|
Senior
|
1,004
|
Domonique Thomas
|
Senior*
|
67
|
Rashad Amos
|
Senior*
|
459
|
Matt Jones
|
Junior
|
34
|
Total:
|
N/A
|
3,528
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
Junior
|
571
|
Salathiel Hemphill
|
Senior*
|
18
|
Caden Prieskorn
|
Senior
|
1,749
|
Hudson Wolfe
|
Junior
|
107
|
Dillon Hipp
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Total:
|
N/A
|
2,445
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Jayden Williams
|
Junior
|
1,264
|
Julius Buelow
|
Senior
|
1,056
|
Caleb Warren
|
Senior
|
3,243
|
Preston Cushman
|
Sophomore
|
29
|
Reece McIntyre
|
Senior
|
703
|
Micah Pettus
|
Junior
|
1,389
|
Diego Pounds
|
Junior
|
799
|
Brycen Sanders
|
Freshman
|
15
|
Gerquan Scott
|
Senior
|
2,543
|
Nate Kalepo
|
Senior
|
1,240
|
Ethan Fields
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Eli Acker
|
Senior
|
913
|
Kavion Broussard
|
Freshman
|
0
|
John Wayne Oliver
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Cam East
|
Sophomore
|
25
|
Jeremy James
|
Senior
|
3,497
|
Total:
|
N/A
|
16,716
|Name
|Year
|Snap Counts
|
Ayden Williams
|
Sophomore
|
123
|
Juice Wells
|
Senior*
|
1,851
|
Tre Harris
|
Senior
|
1,860
|
Jordan Watkins
|
Senior
|
2,261
|
Devin Price
|
Senior
|
209
|
Cayden Lee
|
Sophomore
|
136
|
Josh Aka
|
Senior
|
8
|
Drew Burnett
|
Sophomore
|
4
|
Noreel White
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Jordan Smart
|
Senior
|
537
|
*Deion Smith
|
Junior
|
135
|
Total:
|
N/A
|
7,124