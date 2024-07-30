Advertisement
How experienced is the Ole Miss offense?

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

Ole Miss reports to preseason camp today, and the media will get their look at the Rebels on Wednesday. The season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman, and Ole Miss a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.

Led by a third-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a talented group of receivers, the Rebels are expected to be one of the league's top offenses.

But where does that experience come from? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.

Quarterbacks
Name Year Snap Count

Jaxson Dart

Senior

2,241

Walker Howard

Sophomore

36

Austin Simmons

Freshman

1

AJ Maddox

Freshman

0

Total:

N/A

2,278
Running Backs
Name Year Snap Count

Henry Parrish

Senior

1,179

Logan Diggs

Senior

785

Ulysses Bentley

Senior

1,004

Domonique Thomas

Senior*

67

Rashad Amos

Senior*

459

Matt Jones

Junior

34

Total:

N/A

3,528
Logan Diggs is currently recovering from an ACL reconstruction.
Tight Ends
Name Year Snap Count

Dae'Quan Wright

Junior

571

Salathiel Hemphill

Senior*

18

Caden Prieskorn

Senior

1,749

Hudson Wolfe

Junior

107

Dillon Hipp

Freshman

0

Total:

N/A

2,445
Offensive Line
Name Year Snap Count

Jayden Williams

Junior

1,264

Julius Buelow

Senior

1,056

Caleb Warren

Senior

3,243

Preston Cushman

Sophomore

29

Reece McIntyre

Senior

703

Micah Pettus

Junior

1,389

Diego Pounds

Junior

799

Brycen Sanders

Freshman

15

Gerquan Scott

Senior

2,543

Nate Kalepo

Senior

1,240

Ethan Fields

Freshman

0

Eli Acker

Senior

913

Kavion Broussard

Freshman

0

John Wayne Oliver

Freshman

0

Cam East

Sophomore

25

Jeremy James

Senior

3,497

Total:

N/A

16,716
Wide Receivers
Name Year Snap Counts

Ayden Williams

Sophomore

123

Juice Wells

Senior*

1,851

Tre Harris

Senior

1,860

Jordan Watkins

Senior

2,261

Devin Price

Senior

209

Cayden Lee

Sophomore

136

Josh Aka

Senior

8

Drew Burnett

Sophomore

4

Noreel White

Freshman

0

Jordan Smart

Senior

537

*Deion Smith

Junior

135

Total:

N/A

7,124
*Deion Smith isn't currently on the roster. Lane Kiiffin said at SEC Media Days that he doesn't have a definitive answer about Smith's status for 2024.
