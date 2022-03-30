How much career game experience do Ole Miss portal transfers have?

Lane Kiffin spoke of the experience that is present with his transfer portal signees, as Ole Miss is in its second week of spring practice.

The Rebels added 13 transfers from other FBS programs in the offseason, Jalen Knox transferred from Missouri last year but had to sit out one season because of his academic standing.

Instead of high school or junior college signees who don't have experience at the top level, Kiffin feels more confident in these evaluations because of the information available.

Ole Miss, with so many transfers already on campus and eligible, will evaluate the roster during this month and then pursue more players in the portal prior to preseason camp.

"To me it's no different than having mini camps (in the NFL), looking at everybody and then you have a few guys you see right before training camp who are still free agents out there who are veteran guys," Kiffin said. "So you go and sign somebody."

The chart below shows each FBS transfer from this signing class already on campus as well as Knox since he is nearing his first time on the field as a Rebel. Auburn transfer and Oxford native JJ Pegues is listed twice since he played two positions with the Tigers. He'd expected to play defense at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss has added 10,648 career FBS snaps to its roster at this point from the transfer portal.