RebelGrove - Howard impressed with Matt Corral, Jeff Lebby's offense

Howard impressed with Matt Corral, Jeff Lebby's offense
Heritage Academy (Miss.) pro-style quarterback Mack Howard just wrapped up his sophomore season, throwing for 2,415 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just missing a berth In the MAIS title game. Since the season concluded, though, things have started picking up the pace recruiting-wise for Howard.
The 2023 prospect has added offers from Kansas, Louisville and Middle Tennessee State.
"I hear from Louisville a lot," Howard said. "Coach (Pete) Thomas talks to me at least once a week and that has maintained since they submitted the offer."
Howard is also hearing from a number of Power-5 schools. The Columbus, Miss., native, via his quarterbacks coach David Morris of QB Country, is in talks with Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas.
"They mostly all go through Coach Morris," Howard said. "I still have a ways to go before I make a decision so I am taking my time with it and enjoying getting to know everyone."
Howard said both in-state programs have a lot to like offensively and he's excited to see what both Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach do in year two.
"I love the Air Raid, it's similar to what we run at my school," Howard said. "Even though the year didn't go the way they wanted it to I was impressed with what they were able to do."
Howard was also very complimentary about Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense.
"I love Lebby's offense," Howard said. "Matt Corral was a lot of fun to watch last year and their up-tempo suits me and my skill set."
Great weekend with @F3Elite7v7 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/KkJAsiwpZz— Mack Howard (@MackHoward_) March 9, 2021
The Crimson Tide and Longhorns are also keeping tabs on Howard and, naturally, there's a lot to like with those two.
"Alabama likes my film and they are intrigued with what I did as a sophomore," Howard said. "(Quarterbacks coach) AJ Milwee followed coach (Steve) Sarkisian to Texas and he has been keeping in touch."
One program that has yet to reach out a ton that intrigues Howard Is LSU. His father, Tommy, played linebacker for the Tigers in the 80's.
"I sort of grew up an LSU fan because of that."
With all that said, Howard was quick to reiterate that he has some time to figure things out.
"I plan on keeping things private," Howard said. "I will narrow things down but out of respect of the schools and staffs recruiting me it will be kept under wraps. ...I don't want to mess with schools to be honest."
Despite growing up in Mississippi, the recruiting process has been kind of a reset button for Howard and his "fandom."
"This whole process has made me a generic college football fan," Howard said. "I don't have any favorites I just like watching football and learning about different offenses."
The sophomore quarterback plans on graduating and enrolling early when he makes his decision.
"I will sit down and review all my options," Howard said. "I want to take some visits and hit up some camps. ...I want to find that 'home' feel wherever I go."