RebelGrove - Howard impressed with Matt Corral, Jeff Lebby's offense

Heritage Academy (Miss.) pro-style quarterback Mack Howard just wrapped up his sophomore season, throwing for 2,415 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just missing a berth In the MAIS title game. Since the season concluded, though, things have started picking up the pace recruiting-wise for Howard.

The 2023 prospect has added offers from Kansas, Louisville and Middle Tennessee State.

"I hear from Louisville a lot," Howard said. "Coach (Pete) Thomas talks to me at least once a week and that has maintained since they submitted the offer."

Howard is also hearing from a number of Power-5 schools. The Columbus, Miss., native, via his quarterbacks coach David Morris of QB Country, is in talks with Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas.

"They mostly all go through Coach Morris," Howard said. "I still have a ways to go before I make a decision so I am taking my time with it and enjoying getting to know everyone."

Howard said both in-state programs have a lot to like offensively and he's excited to see what both Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach do in year two.

"I love the Air Raid, it's similar to what we run at my school," Howard said. "Even though the year didn't go the way they wanted it to I was impressed with what they were able to do."

Howard was also very complimentary about Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense.

"I love Lebby's offense," Howard said. "Matt Corral was a lot of fun to watch last year and their up-tempo suits me and my skill set."