Before every game at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jason Hubbard sends his son, Josh, a text.

“Josh, go be a pro,” the text always reads.

It’s a mindset as much as anything, something a father worked to instill in his youngest child from a very early age.

“In the third or fourth grade, I explained to him, ‘I see something in you that you don’t see. I’m going to help you perfect it,’” Jason Hubbard said.

So Jason Hubbard bought a Shoot-A-Way, the most advanced shooting machine in the world, one that comes complete with a fully interactive touchscreen with more than 200 programmable locations and a 19-inch front display for instant feedback, drill instruction and more.

He bought a Vertimax, a basketball training system designed to improve an athlete’s vertical jump, on-court performance, first-step quickness and more.

He bought weights and installed an in-ground NBA goal. He had a court installed, complete with the college 3-point line and an NBA 3-point line.

“I did it all,” Jason Hubbard said. “I didn’t hold anything back.”

Then Josh Hubbard did the work, emerging as one of the elite players in the 2023 class, a four-star guard known for his ability to score from anywhere as well as his athleticism.

On Thursday, Hubbard committed to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels over 107 other offers. Mississippi State, Seton Hall, LSU, Xavier, Houston and USC were considered Ole Miss’ toughest competitors in the battle for Hubbard’s college services, but Jason Hubbard said there were about 15 schools that stood out.

“Is he 100 percent ready?” Jason Hubbard said. “No, but he has another year of high school basketball. By the time (Ole Miss) gets him, he’ll be 90 percent ready.

“I’m happy. We met a lot of high-level coaches. You start to love these guys. I’ve loved on these coaches, their families and their schools. It’s tough. If I could split Josh 15 ways, I would. It’s been an amazing journey. He’s excited. His dreams are coming true.”

What’s even more amazing is Josh wasn’t exactly planned. Jason and Betty Hubbard had the stair-stepper child thing down pat, and they appeared to be finished with building their family after four children. Jay, now 31, is an entrepreneur in Jackson. Jasmine, now 29, is the head nurse at a Brandon school. Jordan, now 27, is a security engineer for Apple in California. Jada, now 25, is a medical laboratory scientist in Indiana.

“Eight years later, Josh shows up,” Jason said, laughing. “I look at how God orchestrated it. I didn’t understand then, but it was God’s plan. We had given away our strollers and our Pampers. We had to start all over.”

The whole family gathered at MRA on Thursday for Josh’s big day.

“They’ve been a great foundation for him,” Jason Hubbard said.