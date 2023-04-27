OXFORD | Hunter Elliott won't pitch against Georgia this weekend. The plan is for him to see a doctor soon.

The Ole Miss sophomore returned on Saturday against LSU after an eight-week absence because of a UCL sprain in his left elbow and gave up five runs on 49 pitches in one-plus innings.

“Hunter still felt discomfort after his start on Saturday to the point where we feel it is in his best interest for him to revisit with a physician early next week," Mike Bianco said to RebelGrove.com in a statement on Thursday.

Elliott threw five innings in the season opener against Delaware but felt forearm tightness in the days following his start. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native saw multiple doctors, who had a consensus to rest instead of surgery.

Elliott didn't suffer a setback in his throwing program rehabilitation but struggled with fastball velocity and consistency against the Tigers. He maxed out his fastball at 90 MPH but ranged down to 86 MPH on his fastball at times.

Twenty-three of Elliott's 49 pitches were strikes, and he walked five of the 10 batters he faced.

Ole Miss is starting Xavier Rivas on Friday and JT Quinn on Saturday against Georgia. The Rebels are TBA on Sunday.

Elliott was a Freshman All-American in 2022, throwing 80 innings for the Rebels.