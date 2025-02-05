The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 308

Ole Miss was disappointed to lose to No. 1 Auburn Saturday, but the Rebels proved to themselves they belong
Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome proved to simply be too big and too dominant, spoiling Ole Miss' upset bid versus Auburn
Saturday Set-Up: Getting you ready for another big weekend in Ole Miss sports
Ole Miss is set to host a plethora of 2026 athletes in addition to a handful of 2027 athletes this weekend.
Ole Miss hosts the nation's top team at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Ole Miss was disappointed to lose to No. 1 Auburn Saturday, but the Rebels proved to themselves they belong
Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome proved to simply be too big and too dominant, spoiling Ole Miss' upset bid versus Auburn
Saturday Set-Up: Getting you ready for another big weekend in Ole Miss sports