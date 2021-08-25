Hurst commits to Ole Miss, brings size and physicality

Gautier (Miss.) offensive lineman Bryson Hurst had struggled with the decision timeline earlier this summer. The nation’s 32nd-ranked tackle went back-and-forth from deciding before his senior season started or waiting until it was over.

Now, he has finally made the call to verbally commit as he announces his decision to join Lane Kiffin’s 2022 class.

Hurst chose Ole Miss over Florida State and Mississippi State, giving the Rebels their 11th commit in this cycle. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton and cornerbacks Terrell Buckley both did an outstanding job recruiting Hurst and beating out the Seminoles and the Bulldogs as well as other notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee and UCF, among others.