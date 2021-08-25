Hurst commits to Ole Miss, brings size and physicality
Gautier (Miss.) offensive lineman Bryson Hurst had struggled with the decision timeline earlier this summer. The nation’s 32nd-ranked tackle went back-and-forth from deciding before his senior season started or waiting until it was over.
Now, he has finally made the call to verbally commit as he announces his decision to join Lane Kiffin’s 2022 class.
Hurst chose Ole Miss over Florida State and Mississippi State, giving the Rebels their 11th commit in this cycle. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton and cornerbacks Terrell Buckley both did an outstanding job recruiting Hurst and beating out the Seminoles and the Bulldogs as well as other notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee and UCF, among others.
Hurst took unofficial visits this summer to Starkville and Tallahassee, but he spent most of his time in Oxford. On the final visit, the coaching staff spent most of its time with Hurst's mother, and that seemingly sealed the deal for Kiffin and Ole Miss.
ANALYSIS: At 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, Hurst isn’t exactly built like most high school seniors. Hurst brings more physicality to Ole Miss’ 2022 class, joining fellow offensive line commits Timi Gagophien (6-foot-7, 290) and Preston Cushman (6-foot-5, 281). Thornton and offensive line assistant Phil Loadholt clearly want to get bigger and longer up front and the Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection does that and more for the Rebels.
The newest Ole Miss commit is a devastating run blocker. His length and initial punch allow him to have his way with defensive lineman and linebackers not only at the line of scrimmage, but also in space. Hurst bends well for a prospect his size and with some sharpening on his kick slide and weight transfer in his pass sets, he has the opportunity to be a multi-year starter in the SEC.