RebelGrove - Hutzler expected to join Ole Miss staff

Not long after Ole Miss lost special teams coordinator Blake Gideon to his alma mater, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to have found his replacement in Austin, Texas.

As reported on RebelGrove.com as recently as Sunday, the Longhorns' former co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Coleman Hutzler, Is expected to become Ole Miss’ newest member of the staff. Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Monday Hutzler will be the Rebels' special teams coach.

Hutzler is an experienced Power-5 assistant who has been all over the place. Hutzler began his career at the University of San Diego under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, working as a defensive assistant in 2006. After that, he moved to northern California to become a recruiting assistant at Stanford in 2007 and served as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball for the Cardinal in 2008 and 2009.

He left Palo Alto for Gainesville, Fla., where Hutzler was a defensive assistant for DJ Durkin. Next, the Las Vegas native made his way to Albuquerque where he was New Mexico’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. While working with the Lobos, he coached All-Mountain West punter Ben Skaer, and returner Carlos Wiggins won MWC Special Teams Player of the Year and was a second-team All-American in 2013.