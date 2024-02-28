OXFORD | Ole Miss is shifting its rotation this weekend, flipping Gunnar Dennis from Saturday to Friday and pushing JT Quinn back a day to Saturday. Grayson Saunier remains the Sunday starter.

The Rebels (5-4) haven’t had a starter complete five innings to date. Out of the nine games, three starters have lasted at least four innings, and Dennis went 4.2 against High Point for the season high total.

With no one inarguably seizing a rotation spot, would Josh Mallitz — potentially Ole Miss’ most reliable pitcher — be an option to start?

"Being able to throw three pitches makes him ultra special," Mike Bianco said. "Let’s face it, when you’re that good with that slider, I don’t think that makes you one time around (the batting order). Scott Bittle showed us if your one pitch is that dominant, you can be really good.

"Just as much as the changeup is the strike percentage with the fastball.He' throwing it firm in the low to mid 90s."

Mallitz had Tommy John surgery in November 2022 and has only thrown 38 and 40 pitches, respectively, in two appearances this season. He’s been excellent in those outings, though, striking out seven with two hits, two walks and no runs in 4.1 total innings.

Following a 2.1-innng effort versus High Point, Bianco mentioned an improved changeup for Mallitz. He threw it five times against the Panthers to go with his fastball he typically commands and a plus changeup.

“He’s always had a changeup but struggled to throw it in the strike zone,” Bianco said. “He threw it a handful of times in Hawaii and (against High Point) which was big. Also, just about every fastball got in the zone, and when he can do that he can make it really difficult with three pitches in the strike zone.”

Mallitz hasn’t started since he did so six times in the midweek in 2021. That season, as a freshman, he had a 7.33 ERA despite striking out 35 with 10 walks in 27 innings. During the offseason before his sophomore year, Ole Miss found a splice point that had a large part in whether he was successful.

He threw 160 sliders on the season, and when that pitch was 78 MPH or slower, opponents had a .320 opposing batting average. When the slider was 79 MPH or higher, opponents hit .210. The ratio was close to half and half his freshman season.

As a sophomore, he threw twice as many sliders compared to the previous season, and opponents hit under .100 when they were at least 79 MPH. Only 20 sliders were below that velocity that season.

Mallitz put up a 1.45 ERA as a sophomore, and opponents hit .171 off him. He struck out 48, walked 12, and only gave up an earned run in three of his 17 outings on the season.

“It’s 100 percent (normal)," Bianco said of Mallitz's pitches compared to pre-surgery. "He can shorten his slider and throw it firmer with more break. He can throw it any time in the strike zone. He trusts everything, and he can make the slider really two pitches."

Mallitz is the most experienced and reliable bullpen option for Ole Miss, but transfer Connor Spencer got the save in the season opener and has been solid in his two appearances.

With above average fastball command, an out-pitch slider and now a changeup, Mallitz profiles as someone who can provide length. Bianco said he has no limitations, but they want to know how much recovery he needs between outings.

"Can he be that guy who gives you length in the bullpen and become a Will Kline in early 2006 or a Scott Bittle," Bianco said. "Sometimes with the surgery guys it’s how quickly can they bounce back. We’re cognizant of that. Not that he needs a week, but can he go back to back days or better to throw him three innings and let him go."

Bittle and Kline became high-level starters during their Ole Miss careers.

"Sometimes they do," Bianco said.