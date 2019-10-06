OXFORD | Campbell McCool stood in front of the Ole Miss chancellor search committee on September 5 during a nine-hour listening session and pleaded for a longstanding prediction to not be true.

The Oxford businessman didn’t mention Glenn Boyce by name, but he repeated the “disturbing rumor” and said many in the Mississippi business community believed the IHL will eventually "review all the applicants and nobody’s quite going to come up to par and that the job is going to be offered to a former consultant to this board who was not an applicant.”

That seminal minute or so in bringing the Boyce talk beyond whispers and conversations that had been going on for months was made prophetic on Friday when the IHL announced Boyce as the next Ole Miss chancellor, sending out a press release an hour after a chaotic attempted news conference came to an end.

Boyce’s tenure begins on or before October 14, and it’s embattled before it even reaches the Lyceum. His history as a search consultant, tasked with interviewing Ole Miss stakeholders to gather a profile for the ideal candidate, led to his hiring following an expedited process and included at least $87,000 in consulting fees that Boyce has defended as his without a conflict of interest.

Skepticism of the process that led to Boyce's hiring abounds, as evidenced by Friday's aborted ceremony to introduce Boyce. One source, speaking to RebelGrove.com on background, said Boyce's hiring was predetermined as early as April. Another said the decision to hire Boyce was made as early as November.

Obviously, there's no evidentiary proof that the process was predetermined to end in Boyce's hiring, but the circumstances of last week's decision to scrap the final phases of the IHL's stated procedures has led to sweeping disgust among many who were involved over the past months.

Further exacerbating that frustration is when Boyce, in his initial comments during his exclusive interview with The Daily Mississippian, said he had no concrete plans to improve the university.

“(I) can’t be concrete yet because I have so much to learn,” Boyce said.

Several sources have used that as an example of their cynicism regarding Thursday's developments.

On Friday, in a teleconference with reporters, Boyce said he was not involved in the search after his role as an advisor concluded. However, McCool wasn't the only person who heard rumors of Boyce's interest in the chancellor's job. Another candidate, speaking on background, said he spoke with Boyce about the position as late as mid-September. Multiple sources familiar with the candidacy of University of Arizona chancellor Robert Robbins said Robbins met with Boyce and walked away from the meeting saying he had just met with someone who also wanted the position.

One potential candidate, last spring, left a meeting with Boyce with questions about the process.

“It felt like a reverse interview, like he was credentialing himself," he said.