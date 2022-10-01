OXFORD — Jared Ivey doesn’t remember much of what happened after he made the play of the day Saturday afternoon.

However, the Georgia Tech transfer remembered every detail of a play that will be etched in Ole Miss lore, likely for years to come.

Ivey stripped Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on a first-and-goal play in the final minute Saturday. Tavius Robinson recovered it, giving No. 14 Ole Miss a dramatic 22-19 win over the seventh-ranked Wildcats.

“I had an edge rush,” Ivey said. “They had a tight end on the line. I didn’t know if he would chip or just release right away. I came off. He chipped me pretty hard. I kind of stumbled a little bit. I got my footing together and worked the move outside. I kind of turned the corner and the ball was right there. He basically put it right in my hand. I turned to the side and watched Tavius hop on top of it.”

And after that?

“Probably right after I saw Tavius scoop it, I have no idea what happened,” Ivey said.

What happened was euphoria. Ole Miss, now 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference, now has 13 straight home wins. It is the program's first 5-0 start since 2014. Those wins were vacated, so for official purposes, it's the first 5-0 start since 1962.

The Rebels are 16-3 in their last 19 games, dating back to the 2020 Outback Bowl. The atmosphere in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was electric on a picture-perfect day in Oxford.

All of that looked tenuous just moments earlier. Levis and Barion Brown, a former Ole Miss target, connected on a 59-yard pass, giving the Wildcats a first down at the Rebels’ 7. Kentucky looked to have scored a touchdown on the next snap, but the Wildcats were flagged for an illegal shift, backing them up five yards and setting up Ivey’s heroics.

“I think on the sideline, it was just calm,” Ivey said. “We came to the sideline after the first fumble (Ole Miss’ AJ Finley knocked the ball loose from Levis on a fourth-down run at the Rebels’ 21 with 2:55 left) ready to go out there again and have to end the game. No matter what, we always stay ready. We have the utmost respect in our offense to make things happen, but we go out there and did what we were supposed to do.”

Ivey also noted that Kentucky, which had struggled to protect Levis all day, had been forced to replace right tackle Jeremy Flax with freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr. on that final drive.

“It was something we were made aware of as soon as the change was made,” Ivey said. “(Defensive line) Coach (Randall Joyner) came to the sideline and was like, ‘We need to attack that guy. He’s coming in. He’s fresh. He’s young. He hasn’t been in the whole game. We need to show him what we’re about and go straight for that matchup.’ I think that’s why they chipped but I guess it wasn’t enough.”