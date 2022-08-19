Jared Ivey pleased with DL depth as Ole Miss season nears

OXFORD | Jared Ivey wants and expects to play, but he’s also looking to part a part of the cog, a winning cog that is led by a deep and active defensive line.

Ole Miss has retooled its defensive front in short order, and despite having to replace NFL Draft pick Sam Williams, the Rebels are expecting to be strong along the line, with Ivey a significant piece of that. New defensive play-caller Chris Partridge is rotating a lot of bodies which is an exciting thing for the fall, if it continues.

Partridge is currently finding snaps for 11 or 12 players up front.

“We’ve got guys everywhere,” Ivey said. “We’re deep at every position and can’t wait for us to showcase that on Saturday. Everybody is getting snaps and we’re able to be fresh and go at it. We’re all getting equal amounts.”

The Georgia Tech transfer played 474 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season, starting all but one game. He had 23 tackles, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 204 pass rush snaps. Ivey’s best game was five tackles and two sacks in only 44 snaps against North Carolina. He played 60 or more snaps on two occasions.

He had five or more tackles in three different games.

Ole Miss faces Georgia Tech in Atlanta in week three. The Jackets are picked to finish sixth in their ACC division.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end didn’t take the expected jump in Atlanta, but is size and tools aren’t in question. Ivey wanted a change in program and culture, and he’s been impressed with how the Rebels have mixed returning players with newcomers.

The scheme is similar with Georgia Tech also running a three-man front, though his end responsibilities are a touch different. Ivey said his game “has adapted well” after a spring and fall with the Rebels.

“It’s weird to say and from the outside looking in maybe it’s weird to understand with freshmen and outsiders coming in but when it’s about winning, people fall into place quickly,” Ivey said. “We’re wired the same and gelled quickly. I’ve been here seven months, damn near half a year, and I’m loving it.”