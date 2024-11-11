Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Open date at perfect time

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass as Ole Miss Rebels defensive Jared Ivey (15) rushes during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- Jared Ivey grew up in Suwanee, Ga., surrounded by Georgia Bulldogs fans and very much aware of the championship program Kirby Smart was building in Athens. Ivey began his career at Georgia Tech, where beating Georgia is always one of the top goals for every Yellow Jacket season. Ivey failed to accomplish that goal in his two attempts wearing the yellow and black and then lost by five touchdowns in his first season at Ole Miss last November in Sanford Stadium. So Saturday's 28-10 shellacking of Georgia in Oxford was extra meaningful for Ivey, who recorded seven tackles and two quarterback sacks as part of an epic performance from the Ole Miss defense. "It meant a lot," Ivey said. "My whole life, I grew up around Georgia fans and I remember they used to come and recruit (Oho State cornerback) Jordan Hancock and stuff at my high school. They wanted me for a meeting and they pulled me out of class so being able to go and get that feeling out of your mouth and that taste out of your mouth that we had from last year and get the job done as a team is surreal." Saturday's tour de force versus Georgia was just the latest dominant day for the Ole Miss defensive line, a unit that has controlled offenses all season. "That's our standard and that's what we try to do every week, so I feel like people are just starting to notice when you get across from a logo like that," Ivey said.

Another Monday, another set of awards: It's become part of the routine for Ole Miss in recent weeks. The Rebels win on Saturday and the SEC weekly awards roll in on Monday morning. Ivey and fellow defensive end Princely Umanmielen were named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC after recording a pair of quarterback sacks each in the win over Georgia. Kicker Caden Davis, meanwhile, was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting five field goals versus the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) catches the ball for a touchdown over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Turning point?: Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells, who had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown Saturday versus Georgia, said Monday the Rebels' halftime meeting last month during a win over Oklahoma was a significant turning point. Ole Miss trailed Oklahoma, 14-10, at halftime of that game. The Rebels won the second half, 16-0, and then defeated Arkansas and Georgia by a combined 50 points. "We knew there was still something left on the table," Wells said. "We knew we all came here for a reason. We knew what type of team we were, what type of team we are. We weren't playing to our standard at all and we understood that. We went out there, made a few tweaks and just got back to playing our kind of ball. "It's football. Sometimes things may not go your way but if you fall back on your training, I feel that helps you overcome that bump. We knew we were the better team at halftime at that point, so we just went out there and did what we had to do." Wells said the Rebels have taken pride in winning without leading receiver Tre Harris, who is trying to return later this month. "The confidence level is always through the room," Wells said. "I feel all our guys in that room just always have that type of swagger. Everybody knows every game could be their game."

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) runs after a catch as Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Trey Washington (25) attempts to make the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images