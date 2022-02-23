Jasper's big night, Murrell's injury dooms Ole Miss' upset bid at Auburn

Ole Miss was within two, 37-35, on the boards.

The Rebels were tied in points in the paint, 28-28.

Ole Miss won on fast-break points, 15-14.

However, Ole Miss had no answer for Auburn guard Zep Jasper, who had a rare hot shooting night for the third-ranked Tigers. Jasper scored 15 points, helping to lead Auburn to a 77-64 win over Ole Miss.

"Jasper hadn't made a three in his last three games," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "(Wendell) Green was 6-for-28 in his last five games and both of those guys just jumped up and just made shots. We were playing ball screens, going under and forcing them to shoot the ball and they jumped up. We got Auburn's great shot tonight. I thought we were right there. If we make a few timely shots, I think it's a one- or two-possession game late."

Green finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Jabari Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds. Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

"The whole thing we talked about was personnel today," Davis said. "We talked about right-hand and left-hand drivers and we were going underneath Jasper's ball-screens. Like I said, in his last three games, he was 0-for-1. ...Give Auburn credit. They shot it better tonight."

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell got off to a hot start, scoring seven points in 14 minutes. However, the sophomore guard suffered a concussion and did not return.



"I thought that really hurt us," Davis said. "We just can't seem to get the guys who are available on the floor. ...He was giving us some scoring. He had seven. He was in a rhythm. He looked athletic going to the rim. That was a big loss for us."

Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 13 points and three rebounds. Luis Rodriguez had 12 points and six boards. Nysier Brooks had 11 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard James White, forced into action due to injuries, had six points in 17 minutes.

"He's not afraid at all," Davis said, referring to White. "He's not afraid. I thought he tried to defend. He got in a mismatch down on the block. A couple of guys did. They smelled some mismatches and went right at them but I was really proud of James. He guarded. I've been really encouraged with him over the last couple of weeks."

Ole Miss shot 38 percent from the floor, 32 percent from the 3-point line and 14-for-20 from the free throw line. Auburn was 46 percent from the floor, 36 percent from the arc and 14-for-19 from the free thrown line.

"We started the second half terrific," Davis said. "We got it to a one-possession game and I thought we had some unbelievably good looks in the second half. I thought some of the same guys who made baskets (Saturday) against Georgia had the same looks tonight and didn't get it."

Auburn improved to 23-5 overall and 12-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss fell to 13-15 overall and 4-11 in the league.

The Rebels return home Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Texas A&M. The Aggies are 17-11 overall and 6-9 in the SEC.