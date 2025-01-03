Jaxson Dart has firm control of the Ole Miss record book

Jaxson Dart added another victory to his school record total on Thursday, as Ole Miss hammered Duke, 52-20, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
The three-year starter took over several more school records during the rout, and from a numbers perspective, he has the most notable quarterback career in school history.
Dart is also one of only four SEC quarterbacks in history to have more than 12,000 total yards, joining Aaron Murray (Georgia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Tim Tebow (Florida).
Let's take a statistic-by-statistic look at where Dart stands in Ole Miss history.
Total Offense in a Career
1. Jaxson Dart - 12,117
2. Bo Wallace - 10,478
Total Offense in a Season
1. Jaxson Dart - 4,774
2. Chad Kelly - 4,542
Passing Yards in a Career
1. Jaxon Dart - 10,617
2. Eli Manning - 10,119
Passing Yards in a Season
1. Jaxson Dart - 4,279
2. Chad Kelly - 4,042
Modern Era Quarterback Wins
1. Jaxson Dart - 28
2. Bo Wallace - 24
2. Eli Manning – 24
Career 300-Yard Games
1. Jaxson Dart – 15
2. Jordan Ta’amu – 12
2. Chad Kelly – 12
Career 400-Yard Games
1. Jaxson Dart – 4
1. Jordan Ta'amu – 4
Passing Yards in a Game
1. Jaxson Dart - 515
2. Matt Corral - 513
Total Offense in a Game
1. Jaxson Dart - 562
2. Archie Manning - 540
Touchdowns in a Game
1. Jaxson Dart - 6
1. Eli Manning - 6
1. Matt Corral - 6
Total Offense in a Bowl
1. Jaxson Dart - 447
2. Jaxson Dart - 427
Passing Yards in a Bowl
1. Jaxson Dart - 404
2. Jaxson Dart - 379