Jaxson Dart has firm control of the Ole Miss record book

Jaxson Dart added another victory to his school record total on Thursday, as Ole Miss hammered Duke, 52-20, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The three-year starter took over several more school records during the rout, and from a numbers perspective, he has the most notable quarterback career in school history.

Dart is also one of only four SEC quarterbacks in history to have more than 12,000 total yards, joining Aaron Murray (Georgia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Tim Tebow (Florida).

Let's take a statistic-by-statistic look at where Dart stands in Ole Miss history.