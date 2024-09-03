Jaxson Dart had a short but productive day in the season opener against Furman.

The Ole Miss quarterback played the first half of the Rebels' 76-0 victory against the No. 9 FCS Paladins, as UM led by 52 points at intermission, with Dart accounting for six total touchdowns including five passing to four different receivers.

Dart finished 22-for-27 for 418 yards and a 97.3 (out of 100) QBR. The Utah native's 95.7 grade from PFF College led the country. Wide receiver Tre Harris had the second highest receiver score nationally at 93.2 after eight catches on 10 targets for 179 yards and two scores.

Dart's emergence in 2023 came with his increased accuracy and ability in the intermediate part of the field, and he torched Furman with throws that traveled double-digit yards on Saturday.

He completed 10-of-12 passes that traveled at least 10 yards in the air for 332 yards and four touchdowns. On throws of at least 20 yards in the air, he was 5-for-7 for 232 yards and three of those touchdowns. PFF College had him with 0 turnover-worthy passes during the game.

Dart got a grade of 92.1 on throws from 10-19 yards and 95.4 on deep throws -- at least 20 yards.

The Rebels ran screens on six of his 31 dropbacks play-action on 15 of 31 dropbacks. Furman pressured five dropbacks and had one sack. Dart completed 85.7 percent of his throws when the Paladins didn't blitz. The Rebels had one drop -- by Ayden Williams -- when Dart was in the game.

Ole Miss hosts Middle Tennessee in Oxford on Saturday. The Blue Raiders are coming off a win over Tennessee Tech.

As of Tuesday, Dart has the second best Heisman Trophy odds, per Draft Kings.