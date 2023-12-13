OXFORD | Jaxson Dart isn't ready to publicly announce his decision for next season, but recognizes the opportunity with the Ole Miss offense.

Lane Kiffin said Dart would be back for the quarterback's third season in Oxford in 2024 during the weekly Reb Talk radio show with David Kellum but then admitted it wasn't his news to share two days later after the Ole Miss win over ULM.

Dart followed Kiffin that day by saying he hadn't made a public decision, and that statement on Wednesday as well.

As of right now I'm just focused on the bowl game," Dart said following practice. "That's a family decision and there's a time and place for that, but right now I'm solely focused on the bowl game."

Ole Miss has had a lot of offensive success with retention in the past week, and Dart is aware of the weapons he would have at his disposal next season. Tight end Caden Prieskorn and receivers Tre Harris have all announced their return in recent days.

The three pass-catchers combined for 1,905 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. All three missed time due to injuries but were still three of the top four players in team receiving yards. Harris leads the Rebels with 851 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ole Miss also has a commitment from elite junior college receiver Deion Smith.

"That's definitely a huge aspect of what I'm looking for and a big part and definitely a factor," Dart said about his decision. "All three of those guys are elite at their positions. It sets up for an exciting time."

Ole Miss is also expected to return Quinshon Judkins who rushed for more than 1,500 yards as a freshman and is at 1,052 yards this season. Dart has thrown for 2,985 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions.

The Rebels (10-2) face Penn State (10-2) in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 30. Ole Miss can win 11 games for the first time in school history. The Rebels closed the regular season No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ole Miss should be in the top 10 in the preseason for 2024. Roster retention has gone well to date for the Rebels.

"Those guys are going to come back and make huge names for themselves," Dart said. "It's really cool to see guys who have the opportunity to go to the league and do their thing there, (they instead) have a lot of fun where they're at and come back and make history here."