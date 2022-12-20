OXFORD | Jayden Williams emerged parlayed a strong fall camp into the starting left tackle job for the Rebels this season.

The redshirt freshmen handled the position for all 12 games, playing 891 snaps out of the Rebels’ 959 offensive snaps as a team. Only Nick Broeker (929 snaps) was on the field more for Ole Miss in the 2022 regular season.

Williams had shoulder surgery soon after arriving on campus, affecting his strength and development in year one, but he was the surprise of camp.

There’s one more game to go as Ole Miss faces Texas Tech in the Tax Act Texas Bowl on December 28 at 8 p.m., but there’s already an eye to next season, as well. Williams — currently 6-foot-5, 300 pounds — wants to add weight to assist with his run blocking.

“I want to be a little better in the run game than what I was this year,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the worst part of my game, but I struggled sometimes a little bit and it’s about getting stronger. I think my technique was all right but it’s about finishing and being aware of finishing plays. Get stronger and put some more weight on.”

PFF College gave Williams a 41 run blocking score for the regular season but a 72 pass blocking score which is above average. He had a 96.4 percent grade with pass blocking efficiency, allowing 24 pressures in 375 straight pass-blocking snaps. Eight of those came against LSU.

Williams, who allowed three sacks on the season, said the biggest adjustment to game action is mental — recognizing blitzes and assignments at the necessary speed.

Ole Miss is also in the initial weeks of a switch with the offensive line coaching position. Jake Thornton is now at Auburn, and the Rebels are led up front by John Garrison who spent the past seasons at North Carolina State. He was Lane Kiffin’s offensive line coach at FAU in 2018 and also has past experience as the offensive line coach at UNLV and Nebraska.

Williams is aware of Garrison’s resume and likes the early impressions.

“I like him,” Williams said. “A guy that’s been coaching for a long time. Coach Thornton is really young, and he’s a good coach, and I learned a lot from him, especially with a new position, but now a coach who’s been coaching a lot longer and I can learn from him.

“Coach Garrison wants to get the work done and be serious. We’re going to work and get in there.”

Ole Miss is No. 3 nationally in rushing yards this season and first outside of the service academies. The Rebels have rushed for 3,139 yards -- an average of 261 yards per game.