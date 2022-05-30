Jerkins excited to play big role on 'big stage' at Ole Miss

Dashaun Jerkins will be five days tardy showing up for Ole Miss' summer program.

He's got a really solid excuse.

Jerkins will graduate from Vanderbilt on Friday before making the trip to Oxford to begin graduate school and the next chapter in his college football career.

"It's cool I've earned my degree," Jerkins said. "I get it."

Jerkins, a 6-foot, 200-pound safety from Woodbridge, Va., had 42 tackles and three interceptions last year for Vanderbilt. The three-year starter had seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles during his career with the Commodores. He committed to Ole Miss on Sunday.

Recruiting this time around went a little slowly, Jerkins said, due to his lack of availability to leave before earning his diploma from Vanderbilt. Jerkins looked at Arizona State, Washington, Maryland, Virginia Tech and others, but his visit with Ole Miss changed things.

"It was almost like home to me," Jerkins said. "These are my last two years and these years are like big business decisions for me and I had to put myself in the right space and around the right guys and give myself the most opportunity I can to perform at the big stage and expose my talents."

Jerkins said his multi-hour film session with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge was a major factor in his decision.

"He coached me up and it was a great experience," Jerkins said. "I'm excited to play on the big stage and go against Alabamas where we're really playing where it counts."

Jerkins said Partridge told him the Rebels love him because of his versatility.

"I can play on the back end and I can come down and play in the box as well," Jerkins said. "It's just a matter of where you want to put me and where you want to play me. Coach Partridge said he liked my knowledge and my understanding of the game. I went in there for 2-3 hours and I learned the defense. Coach Partridge loved that. ...The game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical, especially within their defense. Their safeties have to know a lot and understand a lot."

Obviously, Vanderbilt struggled to win during Jerkins' years in Nashville. He admitted Monday he's excited to play in games where his teams have a real chance to win.

"I could make a play at Vanderbilt, like a big interception, and that interception could get turned into nothing," Jerkins said. "I get an interception and we turn the ball over or not do anything with it, that interception really went down the drain. Just knowing I've got guys on the other end working just as hard as me, taking it as seriously as me and wanting to win just as bad as me, I want to be around that.

"I'm not disrespecting anyone at Vandy. I learned a lot and had a great experience, but I want those things to count. I've put all this work in for four years and when I make a play, I want my guys to make plays with me and have my back just like I have theirs. It's a different atmosphere and making those plays on the big stage is so much more exciting."

Jerkins said the Rebels' coaches told him they're bringing him to Oxford to play a big role.

"They're bringing me there to start," Jerkins said. "That's the big thing. I'm an experienced guy. I've played 2,000 snaps in the SEC, been a starter for three years. They're bringing me in there to make a huge impact and play a pivotal role in that defense."

Of course, there's a game on the schedule that Jerkins is hyper-aware of. Ole Miss travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Oct. 1.

"Going up against your old team, there's always a chip on your shoulder to show that I'm much more," Jerkins said. "Those guys know that. They've been with me for years and things like that, but I love to compete and those are guys I've been in the locker room with and going against them is going to be a great feeling."