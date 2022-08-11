Jonathan Cruz hopes to solve Ole Miss' kicking dilemma in 2022

OXFORD | Ole Miss thought it had its longterm answer at kicker when Caden Costa took over the job as a true freshman last season.

Costa was impressive in the season opener against Louisville and on the season made 14 of 17 field goals including a long of 50. He didn’t have a kick blocked all season. However, prior to the Egg Bowl, the NCAA suspended Costa one calendar year because of a banned substance.

With it suddenly a concern again, the Rebels picked up Jonathan Cruz in the transfer portal from Charlotte. Cruz, who is in his final year of eligibility, had a host of options but chose Ole Miss for its program but also that it was within a five-hour drive of his hometown of Cartersville, Georgia.

Cruz made 10 of 15 field goals in 2021, and for his career, Cruz is 41 of 58 (71 percent) with a long of 56 last year against Western Kentucky.

“That was against Mason Brooks, and I brought it up to him when I got here,” Cruz said.

Freshman Christian Schanefelt is the other available kicker on the Ole Miss roster.

Cruz was 10-for-13 in 2019 as a sophomore and 17-for-22 as a freshman. He hit four of seven kicks during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Cruz is 5 of 6 during his career from more than 50 yards, including two from 56 yards — the one last season and one as a freshman in 2018.

“I’m comfortable anywhere that my coaches put me out there,” Cruz said. “I hope they believe in me to make the kick and wherever they are comfortable with me. I’d say 56 or 57 is max kicking range). It’s under 60 because in practice maybe that, but it’s off a stick. Live in a game is different.”

Cruz mentioned Charlotte’s 31-24 overtime win over Rice last season as the most pressure he’s been in during a game. Cruz made a 32-yarder with four minutes to go to bring the Niners within a touchdown and then he converted extra points, first to tie with 1:14 to go and then in overtime to put Charlotte ahead.

He’s kicked in away games at Tennessee, Duke, Clemson and Illinois, giving him some semblance of Power Five experience prior to this season.

“I don’t think it matters,” Cruz said. “I’m familiar with playing in big stadiums.”