Jones: Rebels' defense building 'brotherhood'

HOOVER, Alabama — Jaylon Jones spent as much time Tuesday answering questions about Matt Corral as he did defense.

The Rebels’ senior safety doesn’t mind. He’s been around long enough to know respect and attention are typically earned. After last season’s struggles on defense, Jones knows the spotlight is on the offense and there’s only one way to change that.

“I’m looking forward to big things,” Jones said. “I think the future is bright for this team, especially this year. A lot of returning guys, a lot of more experienced. Our second year as a team, to offensive and defensive schemes, and I think it's going to be a good year.”

Late last season, in wins over Mississippi State and Indiana, Ole Miss’ defense made strides. That finish built confidence inside the Manning Center, a confidence that has grown as the Rebels have prepared for the 2021 season.

“Like I said before, our second year under this scheme, it's giving guys a lot more confidence,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. So we're going to be a more experienced defense this year.”

Jones has played both corner and safety during his Ole Miss career. Given the Rebels’ influx of talent in the secondary, Jones’ versatility come come in handy when Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 6 versus Louisville in Atlanta.

“I'm feeling good,” Jones said. “I’m feeling fresh, blessed. I can't thank God enough. Coming off of injury, I had a pretty quick recovery, thank God for that, and just looking to have a really good, healthy season — playing a major role on this team, just trying to lead the team and looking for success.”

Jones has long been a leader on defense, and he said the Rebels are building a “brotherhood” on that side of the ball this offseason.

“We are bonding, learning more, not just on the physical, but on the Xs and Os,” Jones said. “It’s our second year under that scheme, so us knowing where everybody would be at, what's in the right places, and what we are expecting.

Just to know what your brother on the right has and just knowing everybody's job. Us coming as a unit, putting the pressure on ourself, knowing that if we do our job and let the D-line get to the quarterback, this defense could be real good.

“Film doesn't lie. We weren't the best at executing (last season). We weren't the best as tackling or stopping offenses, so we make that a main focus as a team. The coaches stress it enough. Tackling and all those little things, the little details, we know that's what it takes to just be a successful team and go down and win a lot of games. …We’re ready to show the nation what this team is about and how hard we've been working.”