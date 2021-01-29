RebelGrove - Joyner latest young coach to join Kiffin's staff

After relieving Deke Adams of his duties in December, Ole Miss has done its due diligence in finding a suitable replacement, interviewing and vetting several candidates. And now, it appears that a replacement has been found.

As first reported by Football Scoop, Ole Miss offered the vacant defensive line position to SMU’s Randall Joyner, and he is expected to accept and join Lane Kiffin and Co. in Oxford sooner rather than later. The Mustangs’ staffer coached the same group in Dallas the last two seasons after making his return in 2018. Before that, he was a graduate assistant at Hawaii and Ohio State.

During his time in Columbus, Ohio State went 23-4 and made an appearance in the CFP Semifinals in 2016 and won a Big Ten Championship and Cotton Bowl in 2017.

Once he took over things at SMU, the defensive line flourished. In 2019, Joyner’s group anchored a defense that ranked No. 1 in the FBS for sacks per game (3.92) and finished top three in tackles for loss (8.5).

The Carollton, Texas, native is just 27 years old, but is held in high regard in the business by many. Joyner, an SMU alumnus, did a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. There, he learned the ins and outs of coaching defensive line and recruiting. The Buckeyes’ position coach, Larry Johnson, is considered one of the best at the Power-5 level and Ole Miss' newest staff took advantage of being under his tutelage.

During his time In Columbus, Joyner was a part of a staff that signed notable names:



