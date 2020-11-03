RebelGrove - JUCO DT Jalen Williams knows he's wanted at Ole Miss

JUCO DT Jalen Williams knows he's wanted at Ole Miss
It's no secret that Ole Miss needs immediate help up front defensively. And despite DJ Durkin's unit showing improvement little-by-little, you can never have enough front-seven depth in the Southeastern Conference.
That sentiment is not lost on Jones County Community College defensive tackle Jalen Williams when he watches the Rebels on Saturdays this season.
"I definitely think that when I look at their defense I know I can come in and improve the defensive line," Williams said.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder's primary recruiter is Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams, and his sales pitch is simple.
"He's been recruiting me very hard and he lets me know that he really want me there," the Bobcat defensive lineman said. "They said they know I can come in and have an immediate impact on the defense and that I could play virtually anywhere on the defensive line."
Williams said other than the Rebels, he knows that his recruitment will also come down to Auburn, Georgia, and Missouri.
"Missouri has definitely been recruiting me hard also," Williams said.
The Tylertown, Miss., native could join fellow junior college defensive tackle Jamond Gordon In the Rebels' 2021 class if he were to pull the trigger. Ole Miss recently lost a commitment from defensive end Demarcus Smith and the staff would certainly like to add an instant impact player like Williams who has been there done that.
Adams and watching Ole Miss on Saturdays aren't the only things that have familiarized him with the Rebels. Jalen's father, Jason Holmes, played basketball at Ole Miss In the early 2000's for Rod Barnes. Jalen says he's very comfortable with the prospect of being a Rebel like his dad.
"That does influence me some...the fact that I've been a fan of the school since I was younger," Williams said.
But, despite that built-in advantage for Lane Kiffin, Williams says he does not have a commitment date set yet and has no leader.
In 2019, Williams played in all 10 games for Jones County, making 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack, earning him Second Team All-MACJC honors.
As of this writing, the Rebels only hold commitments on the defensive line from Gordon and prep three-stars Jibran Hawkins and Devin Lee.
Through four games at Jones this season, Williams has made 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and has one sack for the 3-1 Bobcats. He returns to the field next Thursday when JCCC takes on Copiah-Lincoln.