RebelGrove - JUCO DT Jalen Williams knows he's wanted at Ole Miss

It's no secret that Ole Miss needs immediate help up front defensively. And despite DJ Durkin's unit showing improvement little-by-little, you can never have enough front-seven depth in the Southeastern Conference.

That sentiment is not lost on Jones County Community College defensive tackle Jalen Williams when he watches the Rebels on Saturdays this season.

"I definitely think that when I look at their defense I know I can come in and improve the defensive line," Williams said.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder's primary recruiter is Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams, and his sales pitch is simple.

"He's been recruiting me very hard and he lets me know that he really want me there," the Bobcat defensive lineman said. "They said they know I can come in and have an immediate impact on the defense and that I could play virtually anywhere on the defensive line."