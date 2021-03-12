RebelGrove - Justin Bench stabilized the Ole Miss lineup in Peyton Chatagnier's absence

OXFORD | Some of Justin Bench’s work has gone largely unnoticed this season.

The Swiss Army Knife of a defender may not be where you first look. He’s in center field if everyone is healthy because that’s where he has to be in Ole Miss’ best nine, but he’s moonlighted at second base in Peyton Chatagnier’s absence with a hamstring injury, and he moved to shortstop to replace Jacob Gonzalez last Friday against Belmont.

Bench is arguably Ole Miss’ (11-2) best defender at most of the positions on the field, so he roams around and fills in as needed, based on who else may be out or struggling.

And with Chatagnier expected to return this weekend against ULM (5-4), Mike Bianco can fill out his lineup as he wants for the first time since the opening week in Arlington.

First pitch is Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday games both start at 1:30 p.m.

“When you talk about utility there’s a reason they are utility because they are equipped to play all the positions but they might not be the best at any one position,” Bianco said. (Bench) is the best. He can play center, second, short. He’s an excellent defender.”

Since the start of 2020, he’s also been the Rebels’ best at quality at-bats and getting on base. He reached base in 16 of 17 games last season and 12 of 13 games so far this year.

Bench, who is also the team’s best bunter, has scored at least one run in eight straight games and is second on the team with a .492 on-base percentage. Hayden Dunhurst is at .564 and looks like an All-America offensively and defensively through three weeks of the season.

Bianco will likely pair Chatagnier (.538 OBP in three games) and Bench at the top of the lineup now that the roster is back at full strength.

“He’s really good offensive player who has done a great job at the top of the lineup,” Bianco said. “Being able to give us good at-bats and get on base and kind of start the offense.”

With Ole Miss Friday starter Doug Nikhazy out this week with a strained muscle in his chest, Gunnar Hoglund (4.08 ERA, 17.2 innings) will move up a day and start the series. Drew McDaniel (1.93 ERA, 9.1 innings), who started in the midweek twice this season, will take the ball on Saturday and Derek Diamond (4.60 ERA, 15.2 innings) remains in his day-three role.

The two teams last met in 2020 with the Rebels taking two midweek games to stretch their winning streak on the season to 17 games. The rest of the season was postponed and then canceled days later.