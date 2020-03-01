News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 12:41:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Keenan 'wide open,' eager to explore Ole Miss

Tim Keenan III visited Ole Miss Sunday.
Tim Keenan III visited Ole Miss Sunday. (Neal McCready)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Tim Keenan III knows what is being said about him in recruiting circles.The four-star defensive tackle from Birmingham (Ramsay), Ala., is headed to perennial national championship contender Alabama...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}