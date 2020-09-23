RebelGrove - Kemp Alderman turning heads with his power as he tries for two-way time

OXFORD | Kemp Alderman has played in a couple fall intrasquads, and his first game for Ole Miss is at least five months away. He’s been on campus a shorter amount of time than that.

But with first impressions all there is to go on currently, there’s understood speculation that he could be Ole Miss’ next player to get legitimate two-way consideration. His pitching ability is valid and puts him in the conversation for bullpen innings. And then there’s the offense — the power, really, that comes off as hyperbole until you hear multiple people say it.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound freshman from Decatur, (Newton County Academ) Miss., was the No. 47 overall prospect in his class, per Perfect Game, but his signability demands and a shortened MLB First Year Player Draft led to less difficulty with the college or career decision. Now he’s trying to find his way into Ole Miss’ lineup at two different positions, and the early returns have opened eyes.

“He’s certainly a guy who will bring juice to the lineup,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “The ball comes off his bat differently than everybody. Yesterday we did a drilll with Trackman on the board and part of the contest through the rounds is different exit velocities and to watch the ball jump and his numbers compared to even guys we consider strong and powerful it’s different.

“He’s a different human being.”

Kevin Graham, who hit 10 home runs as a freshman, echoed Bianco’s review of Alderman. Unprompted except to discuss newcomers who have stood out, Graham said Alderman “has the most power of anyone I’ve ever played with.”

Alderman has to show he can make contact at a quality rate and transition to the SEC level, but these are abnormalities as far as the amount of praise for a newcomer’s skillset. And it’s what gives him a chance to be a two-way player. Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and Derek Diamond are all two-way possibilities, but it’s not likely for any of them since they make up the Rebels’ weekend rotation. Bianco, understandably, doesn’t want a pitcher turning an ankle around first base unless the offense unquestionably makes the risk worth it.

Diamond is hitting and playing defense this fall due to a forearm strain (the MRI was clean), but history says he would have to greatly excel for that to be a spring storyline.

The path to two-way innings is to have a bat that can’t be left out of the lineup. Stephen Head, Ole Miss' three-time All-American, hit in the middle of the order and started and closed games during his career, maximizing innings because of his proficiency all over the diamond. Matt Tracy pitched and hit when Ole Miss believed it needed his bat.

Alderman played first base and was serviceable in the outfield this past weekend. He’s improved each week on the mound, throwing his fastball 92-94 MPH with an 80-MPH slider. His profile with that part of his game is to be a short-work bullpen arm if he earns innings.

In the meantime, he’ll keep getting at-bats and progressing with his approach to see how ready he is when the season begins. And, as people keep saying, he has power that can’t be taught or learned so that’s quite the start.

“It’s ridiculous,” Graham said.