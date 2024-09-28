PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kentucky expected to be without best cornerback versus Rebels

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

The Friday availability report included a major issue for Kentucky's pass defense, as the Wildcats visit No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oxford.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, inarguably the Wildcats' best cover man, was listed as out on the SEC-mandated list. Hairson wasn't on Wednesday's report at all and was questionable on Thursday.

SEC teams have to submit a final report 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, so the sophomore could be upgraded before taking the field. Out, game time decision and available are the Saturday report options.

Ole Miss is 4-0 with four nonconference blowout victories, while Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with losses to Georgia (13-12) and South Carolina (31-6).

Hairston was a game time decision against Georgia two weeks ago because of a shoulder injury but played 48 snaps against the Bulldogs. Hairston played versus Ohio last week, returning an interception for a touchdown for the third time in his career.

Hairston tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions a season ago, getting an excellent 85.3 season grade for coverage from PFF College in 2023. The Athletic projected him as a potential first round pick in the preseason.

JQ Hardaway has started every Kentucky game at corner opposite Hairston. Michigan transfer DJ Waller and true freshman Terhyon Nichols are expected to split Hairston's repetitions if he doesn't play. Nichols only has nine SEC snaps.

“Work in progress,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week about his cornerbacks not named Hairston.”I like their attitude. I like the way they’re working. As they see more reps, as they see more plays, they’ll grow even more. “And this week will be a real challenge for them for sure.

"Not only with the pace and with the scheme, they have talented players and a quarterback that’s on fire, so we’ll definitely have our hands full.”

Ole Miss leads the nation with 423 passing yards per game, with Jaxson Dart throwing for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns through four weeks.

Hairston, if available, was expected to lock up on Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris, who is second nationally in receiving yards per game.

