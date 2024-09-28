The Friday availability report included a major issue for Kentucky's pass defense, as the Wildcats visit No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oxford.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, inarguably the Wildcats' best cover man, was listed as out on the SEC-mandated list. Hairson wasn't on Wednesday's report at all and was questionable on Thursday.

SEC teams have to submit a final report 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, so the sophomore could be upgraded before taking the field. Out, game time decision and available are the Saturday report options.

Ole Miss is 4-0 with four nonconference blowout victories, while Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with losses to Georgia (13-12) and South Carolina (31-6).

Hairston was a game time decision against Georgia two weeks ago because of a shoulder injury but played 48 snaps against the Bulldogs. Hairston played versus Ohio last week, returning an interception for a touchdown for the third time in his career.

Hairston tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions a season ago, getting an excellent 85.3 season grade for coverage from PFF College in 2023. The Athletic projected him as a potential first round pick in the preseason.

JQ Hardaway has started every Kentucky game at corner opposite Hairston. Michigan transfer DJ Waller and true freshman Terhyon Nichols are expected to split Hairston's repetitions if he doesn't play. Nichols only has nine SEC snaps.

“Work in progress,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week about his cornerbacks not named Hairston.”I like their attitude. I like the way they’re working. As they see more reps, as they see more plays, they’ll grow even more. “And this week will be a real challenge for them for sure.

"Not only with the pace and with the scheme, they have talented players and a quarterback that’s on fire, so we’ll definitely have our hands full.”

Ole Miss leads the nation with 423 passing yards per game, with Jaxson Dart throwing for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns through four weeks.

Hairston, if available, was expected to lock up on Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris, who is second nationally in receiving yards per game.