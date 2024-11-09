Key early drive helps Ole Miss rout Georgia

It couldn't have started worse for Ole Miss.

Jaxson Dart, on the second play from scrimmage, rolled up an ankle while being sandwiched between two Georgia defenders for a sack. On the next play, with a visible limp, Dart's pass was tipped and intercepted, leading to a Georgia scoring opportunity and a touchdown a few plays later.

The Ole Miss starting quarterback left the field to go to the locker room, and the No. 3 Bulldogs had an early lead and all the momentum. More than three hours later, Ole Miss was the clear victor, dominating Georgia, 28-10, to race back into College Football Playoff contention with two games remaining.

It was a thorough beatdown of the conference's best program in recent years, but when Dart left and Georgia went ahead, the home fans at Vaught-Hemingway were reeling.

"It looked like our quarterback was out and down seven points," Lane Kiffin said. "Not a great start."

Then came Austin Simmons.

The second-year backup quarterback, he of two-sport participation, replaced Dart for one drive, and it was one of only two touchdown drives for Ole Miss in the game.

10 plays, 75 yards, 3 minutes, 39 seconds.

Simmons was 5-for-6 for 64 yards, as Ole Miss tied it up and reset the equilibrium of the afternoon. He had only three SEC passes -- mop up last week vs. Arkansas -- this season prior to Saturday. Simmons had only thrown eight passes against FBS competition in 2024 prior to a touchdown deficit and an injured starter against the Georgia defense.

Simmons completed back-to-back passes for 11 yards each to start the drive and then a 10-yard pass on third-and-10 set up the play of the drive. On fourth and one, Ole Miss trusted Simmons, and it paid off with an 12 throw and catch to Cayden Lee for a first down at the Georgia 32-yard line.

He hit Lee again, this time for 20 yards on third and seven, to get down to the nine yard line. Ulysses Bentley found the end zone a play later to even the game.

Dart returned a series later, and Ole Miss wouldn't trail again.

"Austin Simmons did a great job coming in," Kiffin said. "I told him we're going to run the game plan and throw. We're not going to be a back-up quarterback and just hand it off. I didn't know Jaxson was coming back in."

Dart finished 13-for-22 for 199 yards and added a team-high 50 more on the ground.

Simmons played baseball last spring for the Rebels before a torn UCL ended his season. He was able to throw a football weeks later without surgery.