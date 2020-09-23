RebelGrove - Kiffin: 'I've got no idea what's going to happen'

OXFORD — When No. 5 Florida and Ole Miss kick off the Southeastern Conference season Saturday in Oxford, game-time will arrive with both sides quite curious as to how prepared they are.

For Ole Miss, it’s the inaugural game of the Lane Kiffin era, the first game with new offensive and defensive systems and the first time Kiffin has coached with 10 members of his staff.

Kiffin didn’t have a spring to install or an offseason to refine.

“This is not ideal by any means,” Kiffin said.

It’s not an excuse, he said, but there’s no doubt his team isn’t as much of a finished product as he would have liked.

“It is what it is,” Kiffin said, reciting one of his former bosses’ favorite sayings.

Nick Saban, who Kiffin worked for at Alabama for three years before leaving to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic, was a stickler for fundamentals. Kiffin and his staff have emphasized the same over the past six weeks, but he admitted Wednesday he’s not sure what he’ll see when 11 a.m. Saturday rolls around.

“I hope we’re good at those things,” Kiffin said. “I haven’t watched much football but when I get people reporting to me with what’s going on, there’s a lot of sloppy play, which you would expect. A lot of turnovers and a lot of missed tackles and not playing the ball well, so I’m sure that’s a product of no spring, so we’re just doing the best we can. I’ve got no idea what’s going to happen Saturday, but we’ll be there. I know that much.”

It’s Year 3 in Gainesville for former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, but the Gators have had to deal with a global pandemic also, so Mullen acknowledged there are some unknowns for his veteran club as well as they head to Oxford.

“I think the big one is the technique and fundaments,” Mullen said. “We’ve missed so much football. You end up with limited practices in training camp. They changed how we did training camp, basically limiting the time that you spend in training camp teaching things with the rules that were made. And then you eliminate spring ball. I think one of the things that you see if that there’s been a massive amount of football teaching taken away from these guys and it shows with the performances on the field.

“Hopefully we respond pretty well but we’ve talked a lot about it. It’s about a team that is going to be able to play with great fundamentals, has great technique, adjusts to games. We haven’t really done much football since Jan. 1. We haven’t played a game since Jan. 1. When you lose spring ball, you lose tackling opportunities. We’re not going to hit a lot during camp. …That is the biggest thing, more than, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to scheme up great plays.’ It’s more are we going to play hard and adjust to game mode and play with great fundamentals. If we do that, we’ll have an opportunity to be successful.”